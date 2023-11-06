NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $245,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,227,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 807,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,656,000 after acquiring an additional 230,403 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.90 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

