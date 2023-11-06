Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFED opened at $10.90 on Monday. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $61.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 20.66%.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

