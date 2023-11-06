Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.4 %

OMC opened at $77.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

