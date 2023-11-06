Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 792 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,551,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.50.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $159.02 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

