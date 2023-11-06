PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,567 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in PayPal by 49.8% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 213,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 70,862 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 132,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.1% during the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $56.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.