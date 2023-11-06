PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $118.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

PYPL stock opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.