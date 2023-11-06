PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $66.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.42.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $56.10 on Thursday. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.