PCB Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

PCB opened at $15.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $41.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 5,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $94,950.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,413,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,865.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 13,825 shares of company stock valued at $220,165 over the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 130,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 91,045 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 74,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 64,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

