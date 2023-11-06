PCB Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.
PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.
PCB Bancorp Stock Performance
PCB opened at $15.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 5,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $94,950.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,413,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,865.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 13,825 shares of company stock valued at $220,165 over the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 130,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 91,045 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 74,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 64,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.
About PCB Bancorp
PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PCB Bancorp
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.