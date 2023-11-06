Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Roth Mkm

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at $166,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,300 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 6,366,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,696 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

