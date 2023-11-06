Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires 1,674 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

JPM stock opened at $143.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $415.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

