Piper Sandler Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $51.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.71.

DASH opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $93.19.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $7,789,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $7,789,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $264,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,806,168.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,014,465 shares of company stock worth $80,595,254. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

