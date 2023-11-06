Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,612,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,719,000 after buying an additional 1,946,766 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after buying an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 927.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after buying an additional 876,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

POR stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.