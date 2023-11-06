Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $120.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,558.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,364,000 after acquiring an additional 113,870 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after buying an additional 4,608,477 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

