Quaker Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,908,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 380,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,010,000 after buying an additional 37,186 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.34 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.23 and a 200-day moving average of $161.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

