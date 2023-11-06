Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 310,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $69.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.