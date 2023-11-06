Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $738,000 Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $336.66 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.66 and a 200-day moving average of $351.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

