Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $793,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,753,000 after purchasing an additional 774,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,319,000 after purchasing an additional 844,330 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,975,000 after purchasing an additional 257,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,994,000 after buying an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CMS Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,095,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,333. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $55.74 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

