Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 673 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after acquiring an additional 431,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $49,490,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 215.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 212,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 726.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 187,935 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $562,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,713,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,882 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,151. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $187.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.28 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.50. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

