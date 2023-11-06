Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $67,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,189 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

