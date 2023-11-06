ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

ResMed has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. ResMed has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ResMed to earn $8.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 1.8 %

RMD stock opened at $152.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RMD

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,417 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.