RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $450.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

