Riverstone Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %

JNJ stock opened at $151.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.23 and its 200 day moving average is $161.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

