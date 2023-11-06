Royal Bank of Canada Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $125.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Moderna from a reduce rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.02.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $77.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,912 shares of company stock worth $18,596,893. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

