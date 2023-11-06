Savant Capital LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

