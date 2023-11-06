Savant Capital LLC Has $241,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,145,000 after buying an additional 3,429,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $677,650,000 after buying an additional 793,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after acquiring an additional 819,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,790,651. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

Shares of STX stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

