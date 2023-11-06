Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $502.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.66 and a fifty-two week high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.