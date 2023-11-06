Savant Capital LLC Invests $248,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,883 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO opened at $66.30 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $80.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

