Savant Capital LLC Invests $351,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

