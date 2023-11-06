Savant Capital LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $59.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $60.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

