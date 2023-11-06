Savant Capital LLC Sells 56 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after acquiring an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.43.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $429.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.57 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.38.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

