Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 8.3 %

PKST stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

