Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 50.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 47,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $550,000.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $91.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $194.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

