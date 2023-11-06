Simplex Trading LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 527.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,161.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 510.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 150,300 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 718.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 125,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 110,361 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 116.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 229,352 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWH opened at $17.54 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

