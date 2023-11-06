Simplex Trading LLC Raises Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 539.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campion Asset Management grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,473,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,265,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $393.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.47. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.77 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

