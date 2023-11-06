Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $91.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.36.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

