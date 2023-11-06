SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $75.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $274.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

