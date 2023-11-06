SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,108,000 after purchasing an additional 893,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after purchasing an additional 321,509 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,454,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $240.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $75.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.46.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

