Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Stifel Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 102,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $600,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SF

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $61.00 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.