Summit State Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

SSBI stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit State Bank

About Summit State Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Summit State Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

(Get Free Report)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.