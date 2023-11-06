Summit State Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.
Summit State Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Summit State Bank Trading Up 1.2 %
SSBI stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57.
About Summit State Bank
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.
