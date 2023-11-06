Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 77,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $138.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

