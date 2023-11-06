Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,552 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

