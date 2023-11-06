Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $88.12 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.12.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $287,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,896 shares of company stock worth $740,754. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

