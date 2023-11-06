Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 384 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,512 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,192,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,346,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 90,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $151.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.23 and its 200 day moving average is $161.40.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

