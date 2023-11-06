The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

St. Joe Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:JOE opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.35. St. Joe has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 44,400 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $2,794,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,858,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,073,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 50,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $3,123,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,807,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,651,279.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $2,794,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,858,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,073,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,966. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,052,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 561,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in St. Joe by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.