The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,439,000 after buying an additional 1,079,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Timken by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,132,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Timken by 3.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,920,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,979,000 after buying an additional 69,217 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,305,773. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,337. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $72.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

