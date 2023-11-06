The TJX Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.
TJX Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.
TJX Companies Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of TJX stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average is $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TJX Companies
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.