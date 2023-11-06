Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 599,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $253,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 126,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 56,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $450.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $444.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

