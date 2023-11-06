U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 116.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,037 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.