Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,819,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 542,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,082,000 after acquiring an additional 344,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 203,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.10.

Universal Display Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of OLED stock opened at $147.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.70. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

