Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PARA. Raymond James began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $13.76 on Monday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

